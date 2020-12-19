How Rotary is shaping the future of little stars

Mumbai: “Man is a mine, rich in gems of inestimable value. Education can, alone, cause it to reveal its treasures.” - The Bahai Writings

Our children are our jewels and Rotary’s aim is to polish them and make them shine like brilliant stars. My Chhota School Project 2020-21 is executed under the able leadership of District Governor Rtn. Sunnil Mehra and First Lady Shilpi Mehra of RI District 3141.

The Rotary identified and started with the primary education 60 street children from the Jijamata Nagar (a slum area) in the Worli area, as a pilot project but their vision is to expand their reach into enabling more of the future generation to secure a stronger future through the unparalleled benefit of education and the current charge per child is Rs. 5,000.