How Rotary is shaping the future of little stars

Mumbai: “Man is a mine, rich in gems of inestimable value. Education can, alone, cause it to reveal its treasures.” - The Bahai Writings
Our children are our jewels and Rotary’s aim is to polish them and make them shine like brilliant stars. My Chhota School Project 2020-21 is executed under the able leadership of District Governor Rtn. Sunnil Mehra and First Lady Shilpi Mehra of RI District 3141.
The Rotary identified and started with the primary education 60 street children from the Jijamata Nagar (a slum area) in the Worli area, as a pilot project but their vision is to expand their reach into enabling more of the future generation to secure a stronger future through the unparalleled benefit of education and the current charge per child is Rs. 5,000.
Rotary plans to provide education along the same lines in other slum areas in Mumbai.
RCMS as a pilot study undertaken to start with a batch of 20 kindergarten students for whom in the pandemic are whiling away their time at home. Online education for this age group is not a possibility. The kits have been successfully distributed to the children after due Covid related precautions of sanitization, masks and gloves on 9th September.
The Rotary members are geared to undertake this education drive further, keeping in mind all the requirements of the COVID-19 situation, to carry the Rotary District banner forward to achieve greater heights especially since it is the Golden Year for Rotary Club of Mumbai South.
Details of the Project:
Education Levels:
* Pre - Nursery
* Nursery
* Lower KG
* Upper KG
Rs. 5,000, the full amount (Annual) which includes costs of Annual Fees, Independent Dashboard to the kids on website, Parent- Student Curriculum and Counselling, Homework, Drill PDFs, Videos and related Activities, Students kits with workbooks, worksheets and flash cards.
Indeed, there is no greater joy, then the joy of service.
