How photography was allowed in Navneet Rana’s MRI room: Shiv Sena delegation questions Lilavati Hospital

A day after Independent MP Navneet Rana criticised CM Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena stepped up attack against her and also targeted Lilavati hospital questioning how the permission was granted to take her photographs during the treatment, violating hospital rules. A Shiv Sena delegation comprising former mayor Kishori Pednekar and legislator Manish Kayande grilled the hospital management and asked whether an independent MP had really undergone an MRI test. Agitated Shiv Sena leaders also asked while it was mandatory for the patients to keep their belongings outside the MRI test room how and who gave access for video shooting.

Pednekar and Kayande, who was also accompanied by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal, warned that they will not leave the hospital till the Lilavati hospital management gives them Rana’s MRI report. They demanded an inquiry on whether a pressure was exerted on the administration for allowing video shooting and photography. They took serious objection to the breach of privacy and compromised security at the hospital.

‘’The rules of the hospital are very strict. Despite that, metal objects were taken inside the MRI room. How do the hospital authorities allow photographs? Was any of the staff pressurised to allow the photographer?’’ asked Kayande.

Pednekar and Kayande said that they would file an official police complaint regarding such high-handedness on the part of hospital management. In a related development, a show cause notice has been served by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to the hospital. The Lilavati Hospital CEO Dr Ravishankaran said that they will reply to the BMC notice in two days.

Navneet Rana was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital after her release from the jail after she complained of high BP, chest pain and body pain. She was discharged on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe lashed out at Navneet Rana after she had challenged CM Uddhav Thackeray to a poll battle saying that Shiv Sena will be taught a lesson in the upcoming civic body elections. ‘’These are desperate attempts to gain publicity by criticising the CM Uddhav Thackeray,’’ she claimed.

Without naming Navneet Rana, Gorhe claimed her language and political stand changes as per the political masters. ‘’When she was with NCP, she took their help. Now, she is aligned with the BJP,’’ she said.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:43 PM IST