How 'Millennial Dumbledore' Ratan Tata surprised a 27-year-old from Mumbai

Mumbai's age old adage 'the city of dreams' comes to test every now and then. Some dreams turn into reality while some unfortunately become sad stories. But, in case of Shantanu Naidu, his dream has become a reality.
Working for Tata, the 27-year-old Shantanu Naidu built dog collars which had reflectors on it. He built it because the drivers can see dogs from afar and not cause an accident.
This inspiring story was shared by a Facebook page Humans of Bombay. Industrialist Ratan Tata found out about Naidu's initiative and funded it. He even offered the 27-year-old to be his assistant.
Naidu’s work was featured in the Tata group of companies’ newsletter. He wrote a handwritten letter to Ratan Tata after he was forced by his father.
It was after 2 months that his life changed with a letter from Tata. "I’m deeply touched by the work you do!," he wrote. Later, the industrialist even took Naidu to see his dogs.
Shanatanu and Ratan Tata have developed an unlikely friendship and he fondly calls Tata 'Millennial Dumbledore'.
Inspirational story, ain't it?
