How Maha political drama is similar to Kar'nataka' in 2018

Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra within 3 days and 8 hours of taking the oath along with NCP's Ajit Pawar. The current Maha political drama has a lot of similarities with the 'natak' in Karnataka in 2018 when BS Yeddyurappa resigned from the same post after the BJP, failed to get the required numbers to show majority ahead of the floor test in the state assembly.

The BJP was the single largest party in both the states but failed to cross the halfway mark. However, in Maharashtra BJP had a prepoll alliance with Sena who pulled out after the election results over the former’s refusal to share the CM seat.