How Maha political drama is similar to Kar'nataka' in 2018

Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra within 3 days and 8 hours of taking the oath along with NCP's Ajit Pawar. The current Maha political drama has a lot of similarities with the 'natak' in Karnataka in 2018 when BS Yeddyurappa resigned from the same post after the BJP, failed to get the required numbers to show majority ahead of the floor test in the state assembly.
The BJP was the single largest party in both the states but failed to cross the halfway mark. However, in Maharashtra BJP had a prepoll alliance with Sena who pulled out after the election results over the former’s refusal to share the CM seat.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra is similar to the post-poll alliance of Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka. Also, the alliances in both the states had claimed majority. Despite of this, the Governors of both states called the BJP leaders to form the government.
The aggrieved parties of both the states had approached the Supreme Court. The top court slashed the time given by the respective Governors and called for the floor tests. The court also ordered the floor tests be done with live telecasts and no secret ballot to be held on both occasions.
Also, the resort and hotel owners benefited tremendously as there were hectic parleys and trips to resorts for all involved, some of them to other Congress-ruled states.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)