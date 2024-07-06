'How Is This A Public Event?': Netizens Fume After Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory To Restrict Vehicular Movement For Ambani-Merchant Wedding

X

Netizens fumed on social media after the Mumbai traffic police's advisory tagged the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding as a "public event" and announced curbs on vehicular movement around the Jio World Convention Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai from July 12-15.

While some criticised the authorities for using public spaces for a private event, others pointed towards the inconvenience that would be caused during the event and the difference in treatment meted out to the rich and the common man.

In a tweet on July 5, the Mumbai Traffic Police stated that several crucial roads will be closed and traffic will be diverted in and around BKC from July 12-15 for the smooth flow of traffic during the grand, star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at BKC's Jio World Convention Centre. However, in their tweet, they did not mention that it is for the wedding; instead, they called it a "public event."

"Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th and from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic," wrote Mumbai Traffic Police on X.

Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/KeERCC3ikw — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 5, 2024

Soon after the tweet, netizens slammed the Mumbai traffic police for terming the wedding a "public event." Many even quipped that if it is a public event, why are they not invited?

"How is this a public event? The government openly supports separate rules for the rich and poor," posted Darshan Anandrao Shinde on X.

How is this a public event?



The government openly supports separate rules for the rich and poor. #AmbaniWedding https://t.co/o2gSJp8jbG — Darshan Anandrao Shinde (@_darshan_shinde) July 6, 2024

"A public event, so can the public attend this event? Will the public be allowed to enter the venue?" asked Jatin Gulati on X.

A public event, so can the public attend this event.

Will the public be allowed to enter the venue? https://t.co/L1FqYe0AFB — Jatin Gulati (@jatinrajgulati) July 6, 2024

"Wow, literally Ambanis' wedding is almost declared a public event... it's peak now," posted Anu.

Wow literally ambanis wedding is almost declared as public event ..it’s peaks now https://t.co/6WV7kvYQtK — Anu (@anuxtejran) July 6, 2024

"I travel through BKC to my office in Bandra. Now, why do I have to bear this inconvenience for their events? Public event hai toh shaadi ko bulaaya hai kya hum common masses ko?" wrote a seemingly agitated Nilesh Kokare.

Also recently eg :)

I travel through bkc to my office in bandra, now why do I have to bear this inconvenience for their events? Public event hai toh shaadi ko bulaaya hai kya hum common masses ko? pic.twitter.com/KB65Gr5Hkb — Nilesh Kokare (@haachico) July 6, 2024

"Public event? Congratulations Mumbai Traffic Police for becoming a hired hand. Can the citizens expect you to do your job after this show and clear the traffic mess in the city? If this show is a nuisance, then why not cancel the permissions and do your job of serving the citizens?" posted Milind Mhaske, tagging the authority.

Public event? Congratulations @MTPHereToHelp for becoming a hired hand. Can the Citizens expect you to do your Job to after this show and clear the traffic mess in the city? If this show is a Nuisance then why not cancel the permissions and do your job of serving the citizens? — milind mhaske (@milindmhaske) July 6, 2024

"Why not declare national holidays on these days for your 'public event'? Have some shame. Stop disrupting public places and people for private events. Imagine the inconvenience caused to regular people because of this unnecessary drama which has been going on for months by the rich," wrote Villanelle.

Why not declare national holidays on these days for your "public event"?

Have some shame.

Stop disrupting public places and people for private events. Imagine inconvenience caused to regular people because of this unnecessary drama which has been going on for months by the rich https://t.co/Uki7kocO2a — villanelle (@shikkshakkshok) July 6, 2024

"If Anant Ambani's marriage is a public event, can every Mumbaikar also join in the wedding functions and enjoy as well as bless the newlywed couple? If a private event is dubbed a public event, then the general masses should be allowed to experience their own return on wealth," posted Nationalist Mumbaikar.

If Anant Ambani's Marriage is a Public Event, Can Every Mumbaikar also join in the Wedding Functions and Enjoy as well as Bless the Newly Wedding Couple? If a Private Event is dubbed as a Public Event, then general masses should be allowed to experience their own Return on Wealth https://t.co/aUNZlc5IMw — Nationalist Mumbaikar 🇮🇳™ (@Ayush_Shah_25) July 6, 2024

The changes in vehicular movements in and around the BKC will be in place from 1 pm to 12 am from July 12 to 15.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12, followed by two more events on July 13 and 14. International celebrities as well as mega Bollywood superstars are expected to participate in these events.