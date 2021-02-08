How can you probe Bharat Ratnas: BJP slams MVA

Mumbai: The BJP has slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for ordering an investigation into celebrity tweets on the ongoing farmers' stir. The state government's decision to probe 'identical' tweets posted by several celebrities on the farmers' protest has come under Opposition attack.

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in a tweet said, ‘‘Has this MVA Govt lost its senses? MVA should feel ashamed, using the word ‘probe’ for Bharat Ratnas! Actually, now it seems necessary to probe the mental state of those who ordered a probe against our Bharat Ratnas!’’

‘‘Disgusting and highly deplorable! Where is your Marathi pride now? Where is your Maharashtra Dharma? We will never find such ‘ratnas’ (gems) in the entire nation who order a probe against Bharat Ratnas who always stand strong in one voice for our nation,’’ said Fadnavis.

After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe into the tweets put out by Indian celebrities, including Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar, BJP national president JP Nadda also lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. ‘’The Maha Vikas Aghadi is harassing 'patriotic Indians who stand for the nation'.

Nadda tweeted: "MVA in Maharashtra has a unique model of governance - hail noises of anarchy from overseas who show India in poor light but harass patriotic Indians who stand for the nation. It is difficult to decide what is more flawed: their priorities or their mindset?"

Earlier in the day, Deshmukh termed the similar tweets by the celebrities a "serious" matter and ordered the intelligence department to go into the background of the tweets.

Meanwhile. BJP MLA Ram Kadam has tweeted screenshots of some celebrities on Twitter. "Congress and Maharashtra government should open their eyes and look at all these celebrity tweets. In the language of the Congress, they are all the same,” said Kadam. Kadam has tagged actress Sonam Kapoor, director Anurag Kashyap, director-actor Farhan Akhtar, actress Parineeti Chopra, actor Hrithik Roshan, actor Ali Zafar, journalist Ravi Kumar, actress Swara Bhaskar, Congress leader Hardik Patel and some others.

He called out Congress for insulting Sachin and demanded they apologise to him and the entire country.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar also posted a video on Twitter and targeted the Shiv Sena for remaining silent and supporting the Congress over the insult of Tendulkar. Tweeting in Hindi and Marathi, he questioned why the Shiv Sena was silent over it and remained in alliance with a party that celebrated Afzal Guru's death anniversary?