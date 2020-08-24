'How can we stop exams in one state?': SC dismisses plea seeking postponement of MH CET 2020 exams

Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2020 (MH CET) amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Dismissing the plea, the bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy, as reported by Bar and Bench, observed "We have allowed conducting of NEET & JEE, how can we now stop exams in one state? You should have checked our orders."

lawyer Shivaji Jadhav, appearing for the students including Sidhu Gurshruti Singh and Jasbeer Singh, referred to the prevailing COVID situation in Maharashtra and sought judicial intervention in the matters.