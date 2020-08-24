'How can we stop exams in one state?': SC dismisses plea seeking postponement of MH CET 2020 exams

Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2020 (MH CET) amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Dismissing the plea, the bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy, as reported by Bar and Bench, observed "We have allowed conducting of NEET & JEE, how can we now stop exams in one state? You should have checked our orders."
lawyer Shivaji Jadhav, appearing for the students including Sidhu Gurshruti Singh and Jasbeer Singh, referred to the prevailing COVID situation in Maharashtra and sought judicial intervention in the matters.
The MHT-CET is the common entrance test conducted annually by the state government for selecting students for admissions in undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses
Earlier, on August 17, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
Both the exams were scheduled to be held in September 2020. This had irked students across the country and scores of JEE and NEET aspirants took to Twitter to urged the government to postpone the two nationwide examinations.
Earlier, all the exams were postponed in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.
Maharashtra on Monday reported 11,015 new cases taking total tally to 6,93,398.
Maharashtra on August 17 had crossed 6 lakh mark s and is expected to touch the grim milestone of seven lakh infections on Tuesday.
The state also reported 212 fresh deaths, taking the toll to 22,465, he said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)