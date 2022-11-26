How can voter registration be a must for education, asks Cong | Representative Photo

Congress party on Friday attacked the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s decision to make voter registration mandatory for students above 18 years of age for getting admission to colleges in Maharashtra. The state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant was responding to the Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil’s announcement at the meeting of the vice-chancellors called by the Governor on Thursday.

Taking note of the dismal percentage of voter registration by students of universities and colleges, Mr Patil said, “The government will issue a resolution mandating students to get their voter registration done for getting admission to colleges.”

As the Free Press Journal reported today, Mr Patil had said that as against the goal of attaining the enrollment of 50 lakh students in the higher education system, Maharashtra has enrollment of only 32 lakh students. He called upon universities to run a campaign to encourage higher enrollment.

However, Mr Sawant took strong objection to the state government’s decision saying, ‘’Voting itself is not compulsory by the Modi government. Voting is recognised as a right but not a duty under “ROP Act 1950”, so how to make voter registration compulsory for education? Enthusiasm about voting should increase among the youth.’’