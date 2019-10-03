‘How are you Worli?’: Shiv Sena puts up posters in different languages

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday came up with posters of Aaditya Thackeray, the son of party president Uddhav Thackeray, which read ‘How are you Worli?’ in different languages.

Aaditya is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections from Worli constituency. It is the first time in the party’s history that a member from the Thackeray family will be in the fray for elections.

The spreadsheets have a picture of Aaditya and the phrase – ‘How are you Worli?’ in various languages, including Urdu, Gujarati and Telugu, apart from Marathi.

The posters are seen as an attempt to woo voters residing in Mumbai, a melting pot of cultures. Last week, Shiv Sena had fielded the junior Thackeray from the Worli seat, which is currently held by party leader Sushil Shinde.

The announcement comes even as Shiv Sena and BJP are yet to announce a seat-sharing agreement for the Assembly polls scheduled to be held October 21.

In August, Aaditya had launched a state-wide ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ to express thank to voters for their support in this year’s Lok Sabha polls and also to seek their favour for the upcoming Assembly elections.