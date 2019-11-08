Houses for Mill workers: MHADA action against ‘illegal sale’

Mumbai: Madhu Chavan, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Mumbai Board president on Friday sought action against those who illegally sold houses allotted to mill workers. The authority started an initiative in this regard, said an official.

He added the authority has asked for the copies of recent deals of houses purchased by the mill workers.

Chavan said, “The houses to mill workers are given at affordable rates, considering that they don’t have there own roof over their head. However, it has been observed they sell their houses as soon as they get the possession. The authority has received several such complaints. If it’s the case, then those who are in need of houses should be given preference.”

According to the data made available by MHADA, over 1.75 lakh mill workers are still to be allotted houses. Till now, it has allotted only 12,000 houses to workers.

Earlier, the MHADA had disallowed mill workers to sell their houses secured under various government schemes before a period of 10 years. However, the tenure was reduced to five years before the recent assembly election considering the long pending demand. Also, the increasing cases of illegal selling of houses was the main factor, which led to the policy’s rectification.

Interestingly, Aditya Thackeray, the newly-elected legislator from the Worli constituency before the election had taken the credit for the policy amendment, claiming he was the first to make the demand.

Besides, the authority had earlier announced that a draw of lottery will soon be held for 5,000 houses in Mumbai for the mill workers.