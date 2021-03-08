House robbery in Mumbai: Two men flee with ornaments worth Rs 25.80 lakh at gunpoint 

The Byculla police are looking for two unidentified men after they allegedly looted ornaments worth Rs 25.80 lakh at gunpoint in broad daylight in the Ghodapdeo area of Mumbai. The accused, who came prepared with firearms, allegedly entered a house on Thursday morning and threatened a neighbour at gunpoint while tying her when she tried to interfere.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when the 44-year-old woman, who stays alone at Ghodapdeo, had gone for work. Around 12 in the afternoon, her neighbour alerted her about the theft.

She rushed home and found the door lock to be broken and belongings spread in the house everywhere, when enquired with her neighbour Shabira Ansari, 55, she told, "Around 11.30 am she found activity at the victim's house when she tried checking what's going on inside, suddenly a man appeared from behind who grabbed her and forced her inside the house".

"Inside, the accused allegedly threatened her pointing a gun and also brandished a knife, the accused then tied her hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and fled with the belongings," said Ansari in her statement to the police.

When checked, the woman realised that the gold and diamond ornaments, expensive watches and cash, all worth Rs 25.80 lakh have been stolen.

Following the incident, we have registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act and we are trying to trace the accused, said police officials. Police have drawn a sketch of the accused on the basis of neighbour's description and also checking CCTV footage of the area for possible clues.