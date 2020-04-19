Hotspots in Mumbai: Full list of containment zones during lockdown relaxation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said Maharashtra has so far conducted 66,796 coronavirus tests, out of which 95% have tested negative.

While addressing the state via Facebook Live, Uddhav Thackeray said, "We are all waiting for this war to get over. Like I had said earlier, if we could have seen our enemy, we could have won this war a long time ago. But this enemy is invisible. And another factor is that this enemy is using our own people to spread its infection. Determination, strength, patience all of these will stand us in good stead."

He also said it will be six weeks tomorrow since the lockdown came into force and and are constantly looking at the increase in positive cases and raising questions. "So I want to place some numbers in front of you," he said. Maharashtra has conducted 66,796 corona test, the Chief Minister informed. Out of these 95% have been tested negative and about 3600 were found COVID-19 positive; 350 have been treated and sent home and 52 patients are serious and our focus is to save them, he added.

Here is the list of all containment zones during the lockdown:

Containment Zones in BMC Ward A

Perigreen house Ballard Pier, Kumtha Street, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road.

Containment Zones in BMC Ward D

Ridge Road, Bay View, Hill View, Poornima, Sumangal, Elcide Building, Walkeshwar Road, Goenka House, Sankalp, Sanidhya, Shrikrishna Mahal, Arisha Mahal, Sathlug Terrace, Queen Boulevard, Peddar Road, New Gardenia, Nilkamal, Devashish, Padam Building, Bhagwat Niwas, Vimal Mahal, Jindal Bungalow, Suryakiran Girnar Apartments, Sanskriti, Shivam, Akashdeep, Alankar Building, Bhagwandas Chawl, Orchid Enclave, Mustan Apartments, Balwas Hotel Heera Panna, Seagle, Cadbury House, National Garage, Vasundara Bhavan Orbit HT, Shaanka Seth Mansion, D ward Municipal Building, Bhaji Falli, Matru Mandir Jaslok Hospital, Diya Mansion, Aditya Birla Bungalow, Mitra Kunj Building, Makabi Minar, Sukh Shanti Opera House Hostel, Fateh Manzil, Purushottam Niwas, Bhatwadi Building Nepean Sea Road, Shimla House, Mehrina, Malabar Apartments Hanumant Bhuvan, Sagar Kunj, Brighten, Geetanjali, Dariya Mahal AK Marg, Najma Building, Garden View, Karim Building, Nirmal Nivas Hermes House, Vijay Sales, Umar Chamber, Laddabhai Mansion, Angel Building, Berivalla, Dhan House, Dobh Villa

Containment Zones in BMC Ward E

Siddhivinayak, Vasudeo Pringle Marg, BMC building, Stable Street BIT chawl, Kushnumma Apartment, Suhag Palace, YMC Road, SK Haffizzudin Marg, Morlane Wockhardt Hospital, Dr Anandarao Nair Road.

Containment Zones in Ward F/S

Narayan Ashram, Ganesh Galli.

Containment Zones in Ward K/E

Shiv Shakti Apt. CHS, Shraddhanand Road Vileparle (East), Padmavati CHS, Azad Road, Vileparle (East), Guru Arjun Dev CHS, Mahakali Caves Rd, Andheri (East), Bindra Complex Koliwada Plot, Jogeshwari (East), Slum Area Prem Nagar, Madras Majeed, Jogeshwari (East) Franciswadi, Jogeshwari East

Containment Zones in Ward K/W

21 A wing, New Heritage CHS, Minarette, 6th Floor, Flat No. 603, Khatiaj Hightech Tower, Kanwal Building Mateshwari Chawl Flat No. 502, Om Viraj Building, Paliram Road C-304, Redrose Raviraj Complex, Off New Road, Andheri Flat No.1503, Dhiraj Gaurav Heights, Near Infinity Mall A16, Building, No.48, LSMCHS, Manish Nagar, Andheri (W)

Containment Zones in Ward G/N

Dr Baliga Nagar, Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Labour Camp, Dharavi.

Containment Zones in Ward R/N

Valmiki Chawl, Padwal Chawl Ward L Mushtaq Compound, Regal House Building, Dular Pachu Chawl, Pranam Housing Society, Gulshan Manzil Ward N A Wing - Parasnath Building, Sudha Park, Ghatkopar (East)

Containment Zones in Ward P/N

Hanuman Nagar, Kurar, Quiescent Heights, Mindspace, Raheja Township, Interface Society, Farm Manor Society, Labour Colony, Holy Prophet School, Suresh Building, NCC Plot No. 38, Malvani

Containment Zones in Ward P/S

Kailas Ram Krupa Building, Upper Govind Nagar, Malad (East) Deep Sadan Society, SV Road Anmol Towers

Containment Zones in Ward R/S

Kalpataru Garden CHSL, Ronak Arcade, Videocon Tower, Tirumala Krupa, Highland Complex, Acme Oasis, Sunshine Society, 5 buildings of Sapphire Heights Complex, Subhash Building

Other Containment Zones

Birnchwood and Brentwood building,Hiranandani,Powai(14 days containment completed on 01.04.2020) Mumbai-76

Prathmesh View residency , Village Road,Subhash Nagar,Nahur West,Mumbai-78

Divine CHs, Sububi CHS,Behind tirandaz School,front of Sainath Nagar,Powai IIt,Mumbai-76

Mhada Building Chawl Type 1/R,Room no 108,Kannamvar nagar,Vikroli esast,Mumbai 83

Ambika niwas,Neharu nagar,Kanjur East Mumbai-42

Vishvashanti CHS,Near Omega School,Khadan,Khindipada,Mumbai-78

Panchashil Society,Chaitanya Nagar,Opp IIT main gate,Powai,Mumbai-76

Tagor Nagar Group no 8,Vikhroli east Mumbai 83

Nanda sawant chawl,Sai nagar,Bhandup east Mumbai 42

Samruddhi Garden BLDG, LBS road, Bhandup west, Mumbai-78, Joy Homes CHs LTD, LBS road, Behind dena bank, kashi nagar, valmiki nagar, Bhandup west, Mumbai-78

Anand Thakur Chawl Near Shivsena Shakha Khindipada 400078

Sitaram Jadhav Chawl Behind Mangat Petrol Pump Kaju Hill, Ganesh Nager, Bhandup(W) 400078

Nirmala Kumar Chawl Khindipada Darga Road, Nirmala Kumar Chawl Mulund (W) 400078

Room no. 1, Chawl no.1 Narayan CHS Sai Hill Bhandup (W) 400078

B-405 Arogyasadan Society Juvekar Road Bhandup (E) 400042

Buildings around Ambey Ashirwad building , Chafekar Bandhu Road , Mulund East.4000811. Mulund east 400081

12 buildings around Royal Park , Madanmohan Malviya Road, Mulund west 400080

MCGM quarters 18 buildings of MCGM Staff Quarters, Bhandup Complex Mulund West