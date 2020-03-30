Hotels display symbolic heart amid coronavirus lockdown

Amidst the lockdown, hotels across Maharashtra, who are among the worst hit due to Covid 19, decided to display a symbolic heart. This is basically to instill hope and spread the message of love at this time of crisis.

This is an initiative by Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India’s (HRAWI) to keep its members united and also spread smile on faces of people whoever witness it. Undoubtedly, it is one sweet gesture for a sector that might be the last one to recover when the outbreak is over. It is estimated that the organised hotels will suffer losses of around Rs 150 crore or more. The sector is expected to incur huge losses.

“At this juncture, we all need hope and we are doing everything that we can to offer it. The lit up heart is a symbolic representation of the hospitality and tourism industry and we want to tell everyone that we are here for them,” said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, President, HRAWI.

At present, HRAWI has also offered the state government access to over 500 of its member hotel rooms in the city, which could be used for COVID-19 cases that need to be isolated or quarantined. “We wish to express our gratitude to all those working tirelessly who are the real heroes in hospitals, municipal corporations and also to the work being put in by our colleagues in the hotel industry,” said Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO, Chalet Hotels.