Hotel Sunshine lends a hand to khaki corona warriors

In this war against virus, a Mumbai based hotel named Sunshine has lent a hand to the law enforcers. The Mumbai Police who are on the frontline duty at this difficult time, has been provided the entire hotel for temporary accommodation by the hotelier. Saheb Singh Sandhu, owner of this hotel, which is located near the International Airport has provided lodging facility to the cops posted at the Sahar Police station particularly.

He said, "I have total 40 rooms in my hotel, of which already 20 rooms are occupied by the cops of Sahar Police station only. Though the demand was made by the Police station senior first but later I decided to dedicate all rooms for the local policemen who are on COVID-19 duty. Those who cannot travel are mainly staying in our hotel."

The entire hotel has been dedicated for the cops free of cost until the lockdown is lifted, he asserted.

The Sahar Police Station, being the closest to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, is the most vulnerable police station of Mumbai. Reportedly, 32 policemen posted here have tested positive for coronavirus.

While Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, Vice President, Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) said, "We are assisting our COVID warriors in all possible ways. In Mumbai alone about 4,000 hotel rooms are provided to frontline staffers including BMC, Police, healthcare workers etc. Moreover, everyday about two lakh meal packets are distributed for free from various hotel kitchens."