Hot Axle Detected in Coach of Hatia-Pune Express, Temporary Disruption in Chandur-Malkhed Section

In the Chandur-Malkhed section of the Nagpur Division, a hot axle was detected in the wheel of the S-2 coach of the 22846 Hatia-Pune Express. Immediate attention was given to the affected coach to address the issue.

Due to the hot axle detection and subsequent maintenance work, the Wardha-Badnera UP line has been temporarily blocked. This development has led to the detention of several trains that were scheduled to pass through this section.

Railway officials are diligently working to promptly resolve the hot axle issue and restore normal operations along the Wardha-Badnera UP line. Efforts are being made to minimize the disruption caused to train services.

In light of the situation, railway authorities apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers. They remain committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of travelers throughout the resolution process.

