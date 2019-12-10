Honour killing: Father wanted to terminate his daughter’s relationship with youth of another caste

The Thane Crime Branch Unit I patted itself on the back and claimed that the murder had been solved in 30 hours and the culprit had been arrested.

The body, according to the police, was that of 22-year-old Princy Tiwari, the eldest among three sisters. She was brutally attacked by her father Arvind on Friday night; later, he hacked the body into two with the intention of disposing of the parts at different locations.

The father feared that her relationship would create hurdles for the marriage of her younger sister. This altercation led to her brutal death.

The incident came to light at 5.30 am on Sunday, when a person left the suitcase, which contained the beheaded remains, outside Kalyan station in an auto.

Arvind was arrested from Titwala. The Thane Crime Branch Unit I, Unit III, Unit IV, and Mahatma Phule police station had formed a team to nab him.

Arvind (47) works in a transport company in Malad. He hails from Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. While Arvind had been living with Princy in the Indiranagar area of Titwala for over four years, his wife and other daughters live in Jaunpur.

Princy, a postgraduate, worked in a private firm in Bhandup. Sandeep Bagul, Assistant PI of Thane Crime Branch Unit I, said: “It's an honour killing and the father has confessed to it. He was livid with his daughter for having a relationship with a man from another caste.”

“The weapon used in the crime has not yet been recovered,” said Inspector Aviraj Kurade from the Thane Crime Branch.

According to PI Ranvir Prakash Bays of Thane Crime Branch Unit I, in the CCTV camera footage acquired from the railways, another person was seen lugging the suitcase. However, during interrogation, Arvind revealed that the man was a commuter who had assisted him at the station.

Police Inspector Bhushan Dayma from Thane Crime Branch Unit 3 said, “With help of the CCTV camera footage and our reliable informers, we zeroed in on the location of the suspect.”