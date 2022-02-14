Home quarantine reduced by more than 71% in last 12 days: Maha state health ministry data

Amid the decline in daily COVID-19 cases across the state, people under home quarantine have also reduced by more than 71 per cent in the last 12 days, while there has not been much drop in institutional quarantine.

According to the State health department’s data, until February 1, as many as 10,69,596 people were under home quarantine which dropped to 3,13,457. State officials have attributed this drop to the strict implementation of curbing cases, awareness of corona amongst the citizens and 68 per cent of the state population being fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, health experts have warned people to take necessary precautions and continue to follow COVID norms and get themselves tested if they have any symptoms related to SARS-CoV-2.

Since the last two weeks, the daily cases of Covid-19 in the state has decreased below 10,000 and for the last three days, less than 6,000 cases are being reported.

Along with this, the recovery rate among mildly symptomatic patients has also increased drastically. “The overall active cases have come down all across the state, especially at the hotspots. For instance, in Mumbai, the number of active patients has come down to 2,677,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

The state has managed to diminish the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic even after lifting some of the curbs as no spike was recorded in some of the districts. But the situation has changed since the outbreak of the Omicron variant which is being called a super mutant owing to its transmissibility.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani has said, "Covid-19 cases are under control due to which the number of people being home and institutions quarantined has dropped in the last 10 days. Following this, active cases have also reduced and the doubling and weekly growth rate have also increased."

"A strict lockdown has played a major role in curbing cases and reducing home quarantine. As most of them were asymptomatic and were fearing stepping due to which it was easier for health officers to keep a tab on home quarantine patients. Almost 60-70% in Mumbai have completed their home quarantine norms,” he added.

Health experts, meanwhile, are saying that it is a good sign that cases are now decreasing by the day. Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, said, “We will see the end of this wave by March. Till then, we should be cautious and take all precautions.”

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 06:45 AM IST