Home alone, 11-year-old foils theft in Virar

Vasai: Not only did a feisty eleven-year-old boy use his wits and bravery to help foil a robbery attempt at his home in Virar, he even ensured the intruder's arrest.

The boy was home alone on Tuesday, at MB Estate in Virar when a thief attempted to steal his mother's jewellery.

His mother had gone to drop his younger sister at school. Virar police arrested the thief and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, on Tuesday afternoon, Divya Mahadik went to drop her younger child to school. Her 11-year-old son was alone in the house at the time.

After half an hour, a man barged into the house by threatening the boy and tried to leave with a gold necklace. When the boy spotted the man taking his mother's jewellery, he tried to snatch it back but to no avail.

However, the boy was not going to give up so easily and raised an alarm to alert his neighbours. Coincidentally, around the same time, his mother Divya reached home.

However, the thief managed to flee and the neighbours who had heard the boy's cries for help, chased down the thief, caught him and handed him over to the police.

Initial investigations have revealed that the arrested accused had committed more than eight robberies in the same locality. The boy was singled out for praise by the police as he had helped them nab a history-sheeter.