Holidaymakers in a Catch-22 , citizens complain that travel agent not ready to refund their money of postpone tour plans

Mumbai: After receiving several complaints from citizens that travel agencies are not ready to refund their money or postpone tour plans, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has written to the agencies concerned.
She has requested them to postpone the travel plans so that citizens do not bear any loss due to the spread of Coronavirus around the globe.
However, among all the agencies only Veena World travel agency has given assurance that citizens won't lose their money. For the fear of getting affected by the pandemic, many holidaymakers have cancelled their tour plans. But the travel agencies are not ready to pay back the money paid by clients.
While speaking to The Free Press Journal, Pednekar said: “Many citizens have met me and I am also receiving calls of complaints about the adamant attitude of travel agencies.
Veena World travel company has given me assurance saying that they they will postpone the plans until further advisories by the Indian government. People who have paid for the tour plans will not bear any financial loss.”
When FPJ spoke to people who planned tours, they expressed their worries. “I and my husband are senior citizens. We booked a Bangkok-Pataya tour for five days.
But we are scared and we don’t want to go. Even after several visits, the travel agency is not ready to pay us our hard-earned money. If they are ready to postpone the trip, we are ready for that too,” said Suchita Ambavle.
Sonal and Sunanda Sanap, two other travellers, said, “We paid Rs 1,36,000 for a Dubai trip. Suddenly, the travel agency called up saying that the tour plan was cancelled. I have a list of 27 people who are asking for a refund but the travel agency is asking us to pay a penalty instead.” -Vikas Nag
