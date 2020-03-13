Holidaymakers in a Catch-22 , citizens complain that travel agent not ready to refund their money of postpone tour plans

Mumbai: After receiving several complaints from citizens that travel agencies are not ready to refund their money or postpone tour plans, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has written to the agencies concerned.

She has requested them to postpone the travel plans so that citizens do not bear any loss due to the spread of Coronavirus around the globe.

However, among all the agencies only Veena World travel agency has given assurance that citizens won't lose their money. For the fear of getting affected by the pandemic, many holidaymakers have cancelled their tour plans. But the travel agencies are not ready to pay back the money paid by clients.

While speaking to The Free Press Journal, Pednekar said: “Many citizens have met me and I am also receiving calls of complaints about the adamant attitude of travel agencies.