Holiday notice for schools, colleges a waste: Teachers

Mumbai: Students and teachers claimed the holiday declared for all schools and colleges on Thursday by the state was a waste, as it was already a non-formal holiday on account of Teacher’s Day.

This holiday also irked students applying for the process of First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission as they fear their process will be further delayed. On Wednesday night, the state education ministry declared Thursday as a holiday due to continuous rains.

Ashish Shelar, state education minister of school and higher secondary education, stated on Twitter, “In view of heavy rains and forecasts as a precautionary measure, a holiday is declared on September 5 for all schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region.”

This decision came well in advance as prior to this the state was late in declaring a holiday on Wednesday which led to inconvenience and chaos among students, teachers and parents.

Parineeti Karve, a teacher, said, “The holiday declared by the state was a waste as September 5 is Teacher’s Day and it is a non-working day anyway. We do not have regular classes on this day as it is a day of appreciation and celebration.”

On the other hand, students were happy with the holidays declared as it gave them more time for the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Mridul Kadwadkar, a student, said, “I have a five day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in my house and fortunately, I do not have to attend college.”

While Akansha Mane, another student, said, “I have got a chance to spend tis festive time with my family due to the continuous holidays.”

Few students applying for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission are worried if their admission process will be further delayed due to these holidays. Shahid Vora, a student, said,

“The admission process is already delayed by two months. These holidays will delay our process and academic classes. We hope the state does not extend the admission process.”