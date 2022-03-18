e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

Holi 2022: Maharashtra Guv Koshyari extends wishes, says festival promotes spirit of brotherhood, friendship

ANI
Bhagat Singh Koshyari | PTI

Bhagat Singh Koshyari | PTI

Advertisement

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has extended his warm wishes and greetings to the people for Holi festival.

In his message, he said, "The festival of colours heralds the arrival of spring. It promotes the spirit of brotherhood and friendship." He also showed his concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and thus has appealed to people to celebrate the festival cautiously.

"The clouds of new COVID strain are gathering in some countries. I, therefore, appeal to the people to observe caution and protect the environment while celebrating the festival," he said.

Koshyari further said, "I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Holi and Festival of Colours." Meanwhile, people across different parts of the country participated in 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday. Holika Dahan or Choti Holi is a major part of this festival. This traditional ritual involves the burning of an effigy of a mythical demoness named Holika. According to mythology, it is a way of celebrating Lord Vishnu's act of vanquishing Holika.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: On Holi, COVID-19 vaccination at govt, BMC-run centres closed Mumbai: On Holi, COVID-19 vaccination at govt, BMC-run centres closed

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:12 AM IST