Hit-&-Run case: Doctors say 75-year-old fit, cops arrest him

Mumbai: The senior citizen who sped away his vehicle in Kamothe market on Sunday, killing two people and injuring five others, was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Harvinder Singh, 75, who had admitted himself in a hospital claiming he was unwell, was arrested after the doctors discharged him, declaring him fit.

Singh was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence (304A), rash driving (279) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Singh had admitted himself in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Navi Mumbai hospital after the accident and was said to be ‘recuperating’. He was kept under observation for a day, while the doctors conducted several medical tests on him, including an MRI test and CT scan.

After the CT scan reports showed him to be normal, Singh was discharged on Tuesday, following which he was arrested.