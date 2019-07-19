Hit-and-run: Woman dies in Malad (E)

Mumbai: A 51-year-old woman died when she was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Raheja Township, Malad (East).

According to the police, the deceased, has been identified as Sangeeta Heramba. Dindoshi police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are searching for the driver.

Police said at 6.40am on Wednesday, Sangeeta, a residant of Makarani Pada, Malad was hit by an unidentified vehicle. After the accident, the driver without taking Sangeet to the hospital, sped away the vehicle.

Dindoshi police registered a case under IPC sections causing death by negligence (304 A), rash driving (279) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.