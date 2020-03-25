Hit-and-run during lockdown; Cop run over by vehicle at Vasai Evershine Circle

On Wednesday, a police official was injured after being hit by a car during nakabandi in Vasai, report ABP Majha.
According to a report by ABP Majha, the incident took place around 11 am. The police official was rushed to hospital and is currently under going treatment. Further details awaited.
