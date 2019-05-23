Hit-and-run case: Tempo kills teen biker

Mumbai: A 19-year-old boy died in a hit-and-run case near Wadala IMAX road late on Tuesday night. The boy, Selveraj Krishna Shettiyar, alias Pandi (19), who had recently appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams and was awaiting his result, was hit by a tempo. The driver is absconding.

According to the Wadala TT police, on Tuesday night, Selveraj, took his bike and went on a joyride with friend Surya. Selvaraj, a Wadala resident, was riding while Surya was the pillion. Police said Selveraj was not wearing helmet and had no licence.

According to police, when Selveraj reached the Lodha Junction near Wadala IMAX, a tempo rammed into their bike from the rear. The tempo driver didn’t bother to stop, forget helping the duo. When the locals learnt of the accident, they came to Selveraj and Surya’s aid.

They rushed the duo to a nearby hospital, where Selveraj was declared dead before admission, while Surya suffered severe injuries. Selveraj’s parents and brothers, Bhaskar and Vijay, were shocked to know of the mishap. Initially, police thought the bike had slipped. However, the CCTV footages revealed it was a hit-and-run case. A case was filed against an unidentified tempo driver.