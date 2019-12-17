History-sheeter thrashed while trying to abduct minor girl

Mumbai: A 29-year-old history-sheeter was thrashed by people and handed over to police in Vakola in Mumbai after they saw him luring a minor girl, an official said on Tuesday.

Santosh Ram Milan Kurmi alias Naru, originally from Uttar Pradesh, has several criminal offences against his name and has also been externed from city limits earlier, a Vakola police station official said.

"He saw a 9-year-old child sitting alone outside her house on Monday and took her along after promising to buy her a badminton racquet. However, after a while, the girl started screaming for help which alerted passersby," he said.

Kurmi was thrashed by people who realised something was amiss and then dragged him to Vakola police station, the official said.

He has been arrested under section 369 (kidnapping or abducting child under ten years with intent to steal from its person) after the child's father lodged a complaint, and was remanded in police custody till December 19, the official said.