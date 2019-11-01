History-sheeter held after 24 years for Mumbai dacoity

Mumbai: A history-sheeter wanted for the the past 24 years in a dacoity case was arrested by Dindoshi police in the metropolis from Osmanabad, over 400 kilometres from here, an official said on Friday.

Bhima Faiju Kale (48) has 47 serious crimes registered against his name and was wanted by Mumbai police for a dacoity that took place in Dindoshi in 1995, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off, we went to Dhoki village in Osmanabad and found Kale there. We arrested him on Thursday evening and brought him to Mumbai," he said.

The official said he was the leader of a "chaddi baniyan gang" (groups that commit robberies wearing just undergarments after applying oil on their bodies) active in Maharashtra as well as neighbouring states.