History sheeter held 8 yrs later in Kurla, accused in several cases

Mumbai: In a crackdown on an absconding accused who had either jumped parole or was never arrested, the crime branch unit 6 police arrested a 45-year-old man, a history sheeter who was wanted in cases ranging from extortion to possession of drugs. He was produced in a local magistrate’s court and remanded in police custody.

During the drive, police received a tip-off that an accused who was wanted in two cases registered at Mankhurd police station, Sunil Suresh Menpal, 42, was seen near Kurla railway station. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Menpal on Friday.

Police said, Menpal, a history sheeter, had 27 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and assault from 1992 to 2013 at Mankhurd and Deonar areas. After it was revealed that he was emerging as an authority who was spreading terror among residents, he was externed from the city seven times under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA).

In 2012 and 2013, Menpal was booked for sexual harassment and house trespassing, for which he failed to appear in court for the hearing. Soon, the honourable court declared him as a fugitive and a police team was asked to locate him and produce in court. On Friday, Menpal was arrested and produced in the court.