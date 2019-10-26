History sheeter arrested for robbery at chopper point

Mumbai: Sewree Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man soon after he robbed a person at chopper point. The accused has been identified as Alam Liakat Mandal, a resident of Ray Road. According to the police, this accused is a history sheeter with an assault and robbery case registered against him.

According to the police, Vipul Kumar, a resident of Sewree was returning home after his work. Around midnight, near Ray Road railway station, a man suddenly appeared in front of him. The man removed his chopper and threatened Kumar with dire consequences. The man snatched Kumar's mobile and took money from Kumar's pockets, threatening him with a chopper. Kumar shouted for help, but passers by and witnesses could do little to help Kumar, after seeing the accused wielding a chopper. Mandal escaped from the location after threatening Kumar not to approach the police.

Soon after the incident, Kumar rushed to Sewree police station and registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown accused.

Sewree Police identified the accused with the description given by Kumar. A few hours after the incident, Mandal was picked up from Ray Road station area. During his search, the police found Kumar's mobile phone and Mandal was later arrested under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for robbery (392), insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (504) and criminal intimidation (506) and charges under the Arms act was also pressed against him. Mandal was produced in court on Saturday, which sent him to police custody till Monday.