Hiran Murder Case: Another city cop dismissed

The Mumbai Police dismissed another policeman, who was arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case and subsequent murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, on Monday.

Police constable Vinayak Shinde is the third person to be dismissed so far in connection with the case. The city police have already dismissed API Sachin Vaze and his subordinate Riyaz Kazi after they were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the case.

Shinde's dismissal order has been issued by additional commissioner of police West region and it is issued under article 311(2)(b) of Constitution of India, which deals with dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of persons employed in civil capacities under the union or state on certain grounds.

At a time of his arrest Shinde was already under suspension after he was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment in Lakhan Bhayya fake encounter case. Shinde came out of jail on parole in May 2020. Shinde along with a bookie was arrested by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and handed over to NIA after the case was taken over by the central agency.

Police inspector Sunil Mane who was also arrested by the NIA in the case is also likely to be dismissed, said officials.