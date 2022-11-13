Hip fracture surgery on 80-year-old woman successfully completed for first time at KDMC-run Rukminibai Hospital

Sakhubai Kathore (80) has been recovering after hip surgery at KDMC hospital. |

Thane: A hip surgery was successfully performed on an 80-year-old woman at Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC)-run Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan for the first time on Thursday, November 10.

The patient, namely Sakhubai Kathore, recovered rapidly and was able to walk within 48 hours after the surgery.

Dr. Sandeep Pagare, a senior doctor from the hospital, said, "Medical science has developed and is helping us. Recently, an 80-year-old woman, a resident of Vashiwali village in Murbad district, was brought to the hospital after she fell on October 27, 2022. We admitted Kathore to the hospital following her x-ray reports and instructions from senior orthopedician Dr Hemant Raut, and after investigating her health, we said that an operation on her hip fracture is possible."

She is suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure

Dr. Pagare further added, "As Sakhubai Kathore is already 80 years old, she is already suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, and her bones are also soft, so we informed her son about all possible results during the operation. The elderly woman's son gave a positive response to the operation."

Dr. Hemant Raut, an orthopaedic specialist at Rukminibai Hospital, said, "For the first time, hip fracture surgery of an 80-year-old elderly woman has been performed at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan."

Her son, Ananta Kathore, stated, "My mother's hip fracture surgery was successfully completed under the supervision of Rukminibai Hospital medical health officer Dr Prushottam Tike. Now she is okay, and now she is under the guidance of a physiotherapist."

The hip fracture surgery cost about Rs 80,000 in private hospital

"The hip fracture surgery in a private hospital cost about Rs 80,000 and more," Dr. Pagare explained, "but the surgery of Kathore was done at Rukminibai Hospital for Rs 10,000."

"Many operations have been carried out at the hospital previously as well, and the operations are still going on successfully at this hospital," said Dr Purushottam Tike, medical health officer, Rukminibai Hospital, Kalyan. "At this hospital, now that the facilities like ICU, PICU, NICU, and all other facilities are available, it is helping in carrying out successful operations."