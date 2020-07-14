Hindustani Bhau's old video 'abusing' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj resurfaces on social media

On Monday, 'Bigg Boss 13' Vikas Phatak popularly known as Hindustani Bhau shared his two cents of ‘wisdom’ on the arrest of YouTuber Shubham Mishra.
Mishra was taken into custody by the Vadodara Police and booked under relevant sections of the IPC.
In his 8 minute-long video, Phatak -- who had earlier collaborated with Mishra - said, "Shubham Mishra ne jo rape ki dhamki diya, kuch bhi kiya woh galat hai. Par galat utna hi hai jitna tumne kisi religion ko dukhaya."
"If he has been punished, even those who make fun of religions should be punished. Don't target a single person. Target both,” he added.
Now, an old video of Vikas has resurfaced on social media, where netizens have claimed that he abused Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also passed vile comments.
Comedian Utsav Chakraborty wrote, "I guess since this not a tangential comment in English about people on Quora it doesn't count as abuse."
Here are some more reactions.
Agrima Joshua faced flak over an old video wherein she quoted jokes from a popular forum about the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Arabian Sea.
Despite deleting the video and apologising for the same, Mishra went a step further, and posted a vile and distasteful video hurling abuses at Joshua and also threatening her of rape.
The video invited social media fury after which Shubham deleted the video, and apologised for the same.
Shubham Mishra can easily be described as the apprentice of viral sensation and ex ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Hindustani Bhau.
With content generated in similar fashion, Mishra has garnered popularity for being utterly profane and directing rage toward current affairs and trending topics.
Be it the TikTok vs YouTube roast, Vikas Dubey’s encounter or the boycott of Chinese products; Shubham has been on the forefront in calling out the same on his social media accounts.
Mishra has over 298K subscribers on YouTube.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)