Hindustani Bhau's old video 'abusing' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj resurfaces on social media

On Monday, 'Bigg Boss 13' Vikas Phatak popularly known as Hindustani Bhau shared his two cents of ‘wisdom’ on the arrest of YouTuber Shubham Mishra.

Mishra was taken into custody by the Vadodara Police and booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

In his 8 minute-long video, Phatak -- who had earlier collaborated with Mishra - said, "Shubham Mishra ne jo rape ki dhamki diya, kuch bhi kiya woh galat hai. Par galat utna hi hai jitna tumne kisi religion ko dukhaya."

"If he has been punished, even those who make fun of religions should be punished. Don't target a single person. Target both,” he added.

Now, an old video of Vikas has resurfaced on social media, where netizens have claimed that he abused Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also passed vile comments.