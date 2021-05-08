Hindustani Bhau arrested for violating lockdown rules to protest HSC exams, fees

Shivaji Park Police registered a case of disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant against Vikas Fhatak alias Hindustani Bhau and four others in connection to protesting, demanding the government to cancel all exams for students on Saturday afternoon.
While police booked and arrested Fhatak, they had also detained 31 others present for the protest and left them after issuing a notice under the Bombay Police Act.
On Friday, Fhatak had posted a video on his Twitter account, claiming that he will be staging a protest at Shivaji Park on Saturday, demanding the government to cancel all examinations of the students amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
When police learned that Fhatak had reached Shivaji Park in an ambulance at 12.30pm to avert all checkpoints during the curfew hours, prohibiting movement of people unless in an emergency or essential service, they sent a team to control the situation.
Fhatak, a former reality show contestant, was arrested for leading a protest to cancel the 12th board exams and waive off fees during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that he was doing this for the sake of children and their safety.
He was taken to Shivaji Park police station and then booked under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested on Saturday, said Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations). All accused were issued notice and let off, added police.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)