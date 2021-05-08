Hindustani Bhau arrested for violating lockdown rules to protest HSC exams, fees

Shivaji Park Police registered a case of disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant against Vikas Fhatak alias Hindustani Bhau and four others in connection to protesting, demanding the government to cancel all exams for students on Saturday afternoon.

While police booked and arrested Fhatak, they had also detained 31 others present for the protest and left them after issuing a notice under the Bombay Police Act.



On Friday, Fhatak had posted a video on his Twitter account, claiming that he will be staging a protest at Shivaji Park on Saturday, demanding the government to cancel all examinations of the students amid the COVID-19 outbreak.