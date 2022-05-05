Hindus will suffer more due to MNS; over 2,400 temples won't be able to use loudspeakers: Sachin Sawant

As MNS president Raj Thackeray raised the issue of loudspeakers in mosques and the noise pollution caused by them, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Thursday said that the agitation will cause more damage to Hindus as 2,404 temples will not be able to use loudspeakers.

"Morning azan has been stopped by Muslims. But Kakad Aarti is also stopped. Fact is that Hindus have suffered more due to MNS," Sawant said.

"There are a total of 2404 temples and 1144 mosques in Mumbai. Till yesterday only 20 of these temples & 922 mosques have permissions. Applications for 5 temples and 15 mosques are pending. If we listen to MNS, alongwith masjids, 2400 temples will not be able to use Loudspeakers," he added.

He further said that the MNS' agitation will have repercussions across all religious communties.

"Churches, gurdwaras and Buddhist temples won't be able to use it. LS will not be allowed in public celebrations as well. In meeting held by police, representatives of all religions hv opposed stand of MNS. In Trimbakeshwar and Shirdi Kakad Aarti has also stopped. Whose sin is this?" he said.

"The politically selfish stand of mns, their insanity and BJP's support are harmful to the progressive Maharashtra. Reason why BJP ruled states have not banned Loudspeakers is quite clear," he added.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:04 AM IST