'Hindu religion is in danger': BJP's Nitesh Rane hits out at Maharashtra govt after issuing restrictions for Ganesh Utsav amid COVID-19

For the second year in a row, the Maharashtra government has issued restrictions on celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi amid COVID-19 pandemic, however the decision has not been welcomed by many citizens and even its opposition party - BJP has criticised the decision.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane on Sunday reacting on the curbs for ganesh festival said that situation in Mumbai is similar to that of West Bengal, where Durga Puja celebrations were restricted. He said, "It's difficult for Ganesh Utsav Mandals to celebrate the festival in accordance with new rules. We raised our concerns with the Governor."
He also claimed that Hindu religion is in danger in Maharashtra. "We told the Guv to protect our festival, or else, Thackeray govt will gradually end the festiva celebrations, " he added.
According to the guidelines, the Maharashtra government has decided to ban gigantic idols of Lord Ganesha and mega public celebrations for the upcoming 10-day Ganeshotsav festival starting September 10, even as the organisers cried foul. The govt has issued a detailed notification restricting the height of the idols to up to 4-feet at public marquees and 2-feet for home worship.
The government has also urged for simple, unostentatious celebrations, without crowds and strictly following all Covid-19 protocols during the 10 days which mark the state's biggest public festival in which people from all communities participate.
No processions will be permitted for the start of the festival on September 10 or for the 'Visarjan' (immersion) ceremonies on various dates till the final adieu on September 19, sounding a dampener on the much-awaited festival.
As in 2020, the government has recommended giving priority to health camps or blood donation drives or health awareness campaigns for coronavirus, malaria, dengue etc., with highest levels of cleanliness maintained by all the public mandals and organisers of the mega Ganeshotsav groups.
The state government has asked the public 'mandals' to switch over to online 'darshan' or relaying the celebrations in the marquees through the local cable television networks, websites or social media platforms, as per the notification issued by Sanjay D. Khedekar, Deputy Secretary, Home Department.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)