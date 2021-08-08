'Hindu religion is in danger': BJP's Nitesh Rane hits out at Maharashtra govt after issuing restrictions for Ganesh Utsav amid COVID-19

For the second year in a row, the Maharashtra government has issued restrictions on celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi amid COVID-19 pandemic, however the decision has not been welcomed by many citizens and even its opposition party - BJP has criticised the decision.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane on Sunday reacting on the curbs for ganesh festival said that situation in Mumbai is similar to that of West Bengal, where Durga Puja celebrations were restricted. He said, "It's difficult for Ganesh Utsav Mandals to celebrate the festival in accordance with new rules. We raised our concerns with the Governor."

He also claimed that Hindu religion is in danger in Maharashtra. "We told the Guv to protect our festival, or else, Thackeray govt will gradually end the festiva celebrations, " he added.

According to the guidelines, the Maharashtra government has decided to ban gigantic idols of Lord Ganesha and mega public celebrations for the upcoming 10-day Ganeshotsav festival starting September 10, even as the organisers cried foul. The govt has issued a detailed notification restricting the height of the idols to up to 4-feet at public marquees and 2-feet for home worship.