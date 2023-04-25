Hindenburg report hits NCP's Supriya Sule, Deputy CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis’ wealth too

Amruta Fadnavis (left) and Supriya Sule (right) | Twitter

The Hindenburg report and the fall in the shares of Adani group companies have become a point of political debate but also eroding of wealth held by NCP MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Supriya, husband Sadanand Sule had 45,000 shares in six companies of Adani

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya and son-in-law Sadanand Sule had 45,000 shares in six companies of Adani with total value of Rs 11.68 crore before the release of Hindenburg report and crashed to Rs 2.84 crore after the American short seller alleged 'accounting frauds' in the Adani group.

Amruta Fadnavis had 70 shares of Adani Port

Amruta Fadnavis had bought 70 shares of Adani Port with a current value of Rs 46,270. The details of Adani investment was declared by Devendra Fadnavis in his 2019 assembly election affidavit.

In the affidavit submitted by Supriya Sule to the Election Commission during the Lok Sabha elections 2019, she had given the details of the shares held by her family in the Adani company.

Even in 2014, Supriya and Sadanand Sule had 21,000 shares in three companies of Adani group and the valued at Rs31,85,165 at that time. She made further investments in three more Adani companies till 2019 totalling 45,000 shares.

