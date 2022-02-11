Hijab Row: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil urges parties and religious leaders to help maintain peace

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil urged the political parties and citizens not to put burden on the police by creating controversy over the Hijab issue in the state. He asked the political parties not to stage protests on Hijab row which is taking place in Karnataka and try to create a communal divide.

Walse-Patil, who after briefing from the senior police officers on the law and order situation amid protests over Hijab row in various parts of Maharashtra, called upon the religious leaders to avoid making any provocative speeches that may lead to communal tension and disturb social harmony.

‘’Do not disturb the peace in the state Hijab issue. on any issue in the state. If we start fighting unnecessarily between castes or religions, it will lead to a divide in the society. I appeal to all not to stage protests or agitation and cooperate in maintaining peace in the state,’’ said the minister. He gave a piece of advice to all political parties not to create unrest in the state and they should not increase the work of the police force by resorting to agitation.

"My sincere appeal to the religious leaders not to make to the clergy is that we should not make any statements that may provoke or anger the people. We should not capitalize on this issue without any reasons,’’ said Walse-Patil.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 07:22 PM IST