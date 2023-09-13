'Highly Mischievous, Deliberately Done By Opponents..': CM Shinde On Viral Video Of Maratha Reservation Presser | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday came forward and reacted on the video that has gone viral which was shot during the press conference held on the Maratha reservation issue. CM Shinde while defending himself said that the video had been wrongly edited and circulated by his rivals.

What Was In The Video?

In the video that went viral on social media, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can be heard saying, "We just need to speak and leave right?" Ajit Pawar replied, "Yes, right." Devendra Fadnavis then shut both of them saying, "The mic is on." All three leaders then can be seen sharing a laugh.

However, these words from the top leaders of state have drawn criticism and trolling as they imply a lack of seriousness or commitment to addressing the Maratha reservation issue.

The conversation among Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been targeted for trolling as it occurred before they presented their stance on the Maratha reservation issue during the press conference.

CM Shinde took to his account on social media platform X and said, " A video has surfaced online shot after the all-party meeting on Maratha reservation, before the press conference at the Sahyadri guest house. It is highly mischievous to wrongly edit and circulate the conversation between me and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar on the microphone from social media."

"The government has been sensitive about the Maratha reservation since the beginning and is working on giving priority to the reservation that will fit within the framework of the law. Also, for the first time regarding Maratha reservation, the leaders of all such parties have been called together and a consensus has been reached," he added.

"These entities have done a deliberate deplorable act by disrupting and editing our interactions with each other. On the one hand, the government is taking a firm stand and decision on this sensitive issue. In such a background, there is little to condemn the act of creating misunderstanding in the society through social media," he further said.