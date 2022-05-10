Highest number of summer specials originating from Central Railways in 2022

To meet the ever-increasing demand of passengers especially during the summer season, Central Railway in 2022 announced 626 originating summer specials in addition to its existing trains.

In 2021 and 2019 , the number of originating summer specials run were 435 and 540 respectively. In 2020, no summer specials were run due to Covid pandemic.

These 626 summer specials originate from Central Railway stations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Dadar/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus /Panvel /Pune/Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to various destinations during April to June 2022.

The total 690 summer specials include other railway originating trains also:

306 summer specials between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Shalimar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Mau, Samastipur, Banaras and Thivim (it includes two teachers’ specials)

• 218 summer specials between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Manmad, Nagpur, Malda Town and Rewa

• 100 summer specials between Pune and Karmali, Jaipur, Danapur, Virangana Lakshmibai station and Kanpur Central

• 20 summer specials between Nagpur and Madgaon

• 20 summer specials between Sainagar Shirdi and Dahar ka Balaji

• 18 summer specials between Panvel and Karmali

• 6 summer specials between Dadar and Madgaon

• 2 summer specials between Latur and Bidar

Considering the huge demand for trains especially towards north and east, maximum number of general second class coaches are being attached in various summer special trains. In addition to already attached GS coaches, CR has announced augmentation of two general second class coaches to Ballia and Gorakhpur bound summer specials. The details are 01027 /01028 LTT-Gorakhpur-LTT summer special from 10.5.2022 to 30.6.2022 & 01025 /01026 LTT-Ballia-LTT summer special from 11.5.2022 to 29.6.2022

Bookings for all these summer specials are already open. Passengers can log in to www.irctc.co.in or visit nearest computerized reservation centre for reservation.

