Higher negligence bar for doctors: Bombay HC



According to the girl's parents, the girl died within hours of her surgery, which was performed by the trio. They alleged negligence on part of the three medical professionals and claimed that their child was not looked after properly by these doctors.

The parents even relied upon the testimony of two other doctors, who conducted the autopsy on their child's body. The two doctors had concluded that the child may have died due to hemorrhagic shock or due to laryngeal spasm.

However, the trial court noted the part of their testimony, wherein they specifically stated that there is "every possibility of profuse bleeding if the patient may cough while coming out of anaesthesia before cough reflex is fully established, post-tonsillectomy surgery. The trial court had passed acquittal orders based on these statements.



"Therefore, the trial court rightly concluded that these do not indicate any gross negligence or recklessness on the part of accused. I do not find anything palpably wrong, manifestly erroneous or demonstrably unsustainable in the impugned judgment," Justice Shriram said, while upholding the acquittal.