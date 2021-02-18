Higher Education Minister to hold Janta darbar on Feb 22 in Worli

The janta darbar event termed "Higher and Technical Education Mantralaya @ Mumbai" of the department of state higher and technical education will be organised at 11 am on February 22, 2021 at Nehru Center Hall, Worli.

During this grievance redressal meeting, educationists, experts, degree college and university heads, principals, teachers, non-teaching staff and students can ask questions to the state higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra Uday Samant.

The University of Mumbai has created a special link "Ministry of Higher and Technical Education @ Mumbai" https://dtec.mu.ac.in/application on the homepage of the university website www.mu.ac.in for the convenience of all concerned. Those interested can submit questions in English or Marathi language via this link. The link will be active from 11 am on February 18, 2021.

The university has encourged all concerned in the field of higher and technical education to submit their statements online by 11 pm on February 20, 2021. A soft copy of the statement can also be attached via the link.

Those who are unable to submit the statement online can attend the event offline and ask questions to the minister in person. Samant is expected to address grievances of students, parents, teachers and non-teaching staff on February 22.