High electricity bills in Mumbai: AAP launches 'Hisaab Do' state-wide campaign

Dhananjay Shinde, Secretary, AAP Maharashtra, said that if Delhi government could implement these long overdue power sector reforms, why can't Maharashtra do the same. "The Delhi government could implement these long overdue power sector reforms, due to political will and it's honesty of purpose, to benefit the end user. In Maharashtra, we have had some of the largest tariffs in the country coupled with the issue of load shedding in rural areas. Such high power bills are. unacceptable. How did the situation come to this?" said Dhananjay Shinde.

Adding to this, senior AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon said, "We were told that privatization, will improve overall efficiency, by promoting competition and the benefits being passed onto the end consumer, but instead we have seen only sky high bills with Mahavitaran, going to the extent of saying payments haven't been adjusted, despite being made and Adani Power looking at power distribution not as a public utility but as a cash cow. Not only, have correction rates been added at one go to these bills, but the cumulative additions have also been billed to the highest slab."

Ranga Rachure, AAP Maharashtra Convenor, demanded that consumption of upto 200 units of electricity be made free for the domestic consumer. "This a people's movement, people deserve the right to know. It is only lack of political will which is stopping the government from implementing these reforms. We will hold these discoms accountable. We demand that consumption of upto 200 units of electricity be made free for the domestic consumer as well as rationalization of fares across the board by the MERC", he said.