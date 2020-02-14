Bombay High Court slams govt, BMC for drinking water in civic schools

“The government and civic body had very seriously started this drive to remind students to drink water regularly. The emphasis is on clean drinking water. Do municipal schools provide clean drinking water to students?” Justice Dharmadhikari asked.

In several schools, children drink tap water and in some cases even that is not available, the bench stated.

Last month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s education department had issued a circular to its primary schools, asking them to ring school bells thrice a day to remind students to drink water.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing in March.