Hey Ram! Now suggestion for the Lord’s moustache

An ardent supporter of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide on Monday suggested that the idol of Lord Ram in the proposed Ram Mandir at Ayodhya should have a moustache.

Two days prior to the ground breaking ceremony of Ram Mandir, Bhide said, “I have asked Govind Giriji Maharaj (a trustee of the temple trust) that the statues of Ram, Laxman you are going to install should have a moustache. If you are not rectifying the mistakes (of not having a moustache to idols of Lord Ram) then for a devotee of Lord Ram like me, even if the temple is built, it would be of no use."

Bhide also demanded that an image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should be worshipped before starting the ground breaking function at the temple site. Bhide, who heads Shri Shivpratishthan Hindustan, appealed to people to celebrate the August 5 event of 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the temple on the lines of Diwali and Dussehra.

Commenting on Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s recent statement that some people think building a temple will help eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhinde said the veteran politician is a respected figure and should not have made such a statement. "In fact, he (Pawar) should go for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony even if he has not been invited. He will represent the entire Maharashtra over there," Bhide added.