Here's what Sharad Pawar said when asked about Uniform Civil Code

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Monday that his government is examining the possibility of implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah hinted about bringing the Uniform Civil Code.

Meanwhile, when asked about the opinion on the same, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Asked if Union Home Minister has given signals about bringing the Uniform Civil Code, Pawar said if any decision is to be taken, it has to be discussed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

"In Parliament, there is a tradition that before taking such decision, a dialogue takes place with the opposition. If that opportunity comes, we will also put forth our opinions," he said.

Amid a political row in Maharashtra over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, Pawar on Monday said there is no need to display religious sentiments in public.

Also, in an apparent jibe at the opposition BJP in Maharashtra, Pawar said some people were getting anxious after losing power.

Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, said it is a good thing that the state government decided to call an all-party meeting on Monday over the issue of loudspeakers at religious places, and he will be very happy if something good comes out of the meet.

He also said that earlier there used to be spirit of friendship among political opponents, but now "undesirable things" are being witnessed.

Asked about the atmosphere prevailing in the state in the wake of issues like the row over recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, Pawar said every person has his sentiments about their religion, but it is good if the person keeps that sentiment in his heart and in his house. "There is no need to display it (publicly)," he said.

"If efforts are made to spread hatred against communities or classes, adverse effects would be seen in society. Maharashtra never experienced this (kind of situation). Of late, such things are happening. I am surprised over this," he said.

Pawar said if someone wants to conduct a religious programme, he can do so in his own house.

"But, if you decide to hold that religious programme at my doorstep, then people who have faith in me can become anxious. Unfortunately, some people are creating such kind of an atmosphere of late. Let's see, in the coming days, the atmosphere will improve," he said.

Pawar further said that people like him always strive to curb hatred and differences among people in the state and restore the old tradition of having the spirit of friendship.

Asked about statements of some opposition leaders that the situation in Maharashtra warrants President's rule in the state, Pawar said it is true that some people get anxious after power goes out of their hands.

"This is not a new thing. Not everyone is like me. After our (state) government was dismissed in 1980, I was told about it at 12.30 in the night. I along with my friends immediately vacated the (CM's) house and moved to another place and on the next day, we all went to watch a cricket match at the Wankhede stadium and enjoyed the whole day," the former chief minister said.

Power comes and goes, and there is no need to be anxious, the NCP chief said.

"Of late, some people are getting anxious and I do not blame them, because before the (2019) state election claims were made of coming again to power, and it did not materialise, that's why there is this anxiousness," the former Union minister said.

After the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena parted ways with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party then tied-up with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 07:49 PM IST