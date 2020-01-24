Here writers can do kaam ki baat, mann ki baat: Ashok Gehlot

He died in 2013. Bijji's stories have echoes of the life, times and culture of rural Rajasthani life. While he wrote in Rajasthani, Detha's stories range on the most modern and complex subjects like feminism, anti-feudalism, Lesbianism, environment and dealing with drought. Batan Ri Fulwari is a 14 volume collection of stories that were written between 1960 to 1975.

Several of Bijji's stories have been made into films by noted filmmakers. Some famous movies based on Vijay Dan Detha's stories are, Mani Kaul's 'Duvidha', which went on to win the national award for best direction.

It deals with the relationship a ghost develops with a woman whose husband is away. Later in 2005 Amol Palekar's Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan-Rani Mukherjee starrer 'Paheli' was based on the same story.

Shyam Benegal's 'Charandas Chor' starring Smita Patli and Habib Tanvir, was also developed as a play by Habib Tanveer and Prakash Jah's 'Pariniti' based on Detha's story 'Amit Lalsa'.

Speaking on the occasion Gehlot said, “Bijji lived and worked from the little village Borunda that falls under my constituency in Jodhpur. Working from the little village he attained international fame, which is commendable.”

He added, “I was the chief minister when the festival was started 12 years ago. It has grown into one of the finest literary festivals across the globe where scholars and writes can do their 'mann ki baat' and 'kaam ki baat'.

On behalf of my government I congratulate the organisers and welcome the people attending the 13th festival.”