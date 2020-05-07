Hema Upadhyay murder case: Bombay High Court denies bail to Chintan Upadhyay

Mumbai: In a setback for Chintan Upadhyay, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant him bail. The HC said it would take up his plea seeking bail, in the second week of July.

A bench of Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a plea filed by Chintan, who was arrested in January 2016 for his alleged role in the murders of his artist wife Hema Upadhyay and her advocate Harish Bhambani.

In his plea filed through senior advocate Raja Thakare, Chintan relied upon two orders, one by the Supreme Court while the other by the HC itself - both ordering the trial court to expedite the trial.

The SC had passed an order in February 2019, while denying him bail, it had asked the lower court to complete the trial within nine months.