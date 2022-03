Hema Pimple from Beed will be next President of NCP women wing of Maharashtra as the incumbent Rupali Chakankar stepped down after she took over as the chairperson of Maharashtra State Women's Commission.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 05:49 PM IST