Hema-Harish murder case: Witness identifies tempo used in crime

A witness on Friday identified a tempo which was used, as per the prosecution’s case, for disposing the bodies of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambani after their murders in 2015.

The witness is connected with the recovery of the vehicle and another car - a Honda City — belonging to Bhambani, that was allegedly driven off by the accused from the spot of the crime and then abandoned. The witness was required to identify the tempo as the same vehicle that was recovered in his presence earlier.

Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Bagade said that the cross-examination of the witness, which began on Friday, will continue next week.

The tempo, which the police consider as a material evidence, could not be produced before the court for two months. The father, Ramadhar Rajbhar, of one of the accused in the case Vijay Rajbhar, had taken custody of the vehicle in 2016 and then told the court when asked to produce it in November last year, that he did not know its whereabouts and that a family member had sold it.

Additional Sessions Judge SS Oza had then issued a warrant against Ramadhar when he had failed to produce the tempo after several attempts and would not come before the court either. Ramadhar had then come before court and asked for ten weeks’ time to produce the tempo. The court had given three days. He failed to produce it again. His indemnity bond was forfeited.