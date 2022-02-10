Hello Punekars, this is how Bund Garden Metro Station will look

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday revealed the model of the Bund Garden Metro Station.
Taking to Twitter, Mohol shared a photo and wrote, "This is how Bund Garden Metro Station will look!"
असं असेल बंडगार्डन मेट्रो स्टेशन !#BJP4PMC #पुणे_बदलतंय_पुढे_जातंय #BJPForPMC #पुणे #Pune #मेट्रो #Metro pic.twitter.com/LMLKQeYDSE— Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) February 10, 2022
Maha Metro is developing two metro lines in Pune.
The 16 km-long PCMC-Swargate corridor will have 14 metro stations when completed.
The official said that the Phugewadi-Pimpri Chinchwad stretch will be made operational on priority.
